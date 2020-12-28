Spain’s La Liga has commended the Kano State Football Association for its support and commitment to football.

In a letter of appreciation to the State FA, the Spanish football body, through its Director for Marketing and International Development, Oscar Mayo Pardo, said it sees the state and Nigeria as a whole as an important partner in their development drive in Africa.

“La Liga has always seen Nigeria as an important part of our development in Africa and we, also having fans in Kano, is always a welcoming thing to see and we do appreciate the fans immensely for their support,” Pardo said.

“Our aim is to continue with more events for Kano and Nigeria as a whole. We are in constant coordination with our delegates and team in Nigeria for creating new events and activities for the fans and we know that the coming year there will be more activities planned for the fans.

“It is good to know we have your support and your appreciation gives us great encouragement.”

It would be recalled that La Liga had a mini fans events in Kano in September where fans gathered to watch Huesca vs Villarreal match to usher in the 2020/2021 Laliga campaign.