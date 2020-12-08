Our Reporter

THE Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Niger State have made a-three-point demand to enable them suspend the ongoing seven-day strike.

NLC Chairman Mr. Yakubu Garba made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna.

“We held a meeting with the government team last Saturday night and agreed that the October salaries of local government workers be paid.

“Organised labour also demanded that the state government remit cooperative deductions to workers and 80 civil servants dismissed from the service be re-instated,” he said.

Garba said the government was given up to the end of December this year to pay 30 per cent salary deductions (deferment) made in June, including the 30 and 35 per cent cut in November salaries. He stressed that failure to meet the three points demand, the industrial action would continue.

Information and Strategy Commissioner Alhaji Mohammed Idris told NAN that since the inception of Governor Abubakar Bello-led government five years ago, payment of workers’ salaries had been of topmost priority.

He said the recession caused by the global Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic resulted in dwindling resources from the Federation Account and Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Idris urged the organised labour to show understanding to enable the government carry along other sectors of the state.

The commissioner said whatever is owed the workers now will be paid when the economy improves.