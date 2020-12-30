The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, is dead. Mr. Abdulsalam passed on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.

The former National Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, Peter Ameh, who confirmed his death said:

“I’ve lost a friend of several decades. He was not sick; he even joined the early morning prayers this morning.

“This is a great loss not only to opposition political parties but to Nigerian democracy as a whole. His progressive ideas will be surely missed.”

Mr Abdulsalam’s death came as a rude shock to several political parties including the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) who have since reacted to his death.

The CUPP through its Co-Spokesperson, Mark Adebayo said: “We received the sudden death of Alhaji A. A. Salam with utter shock and total disbelief. A. A. Salam was a major pillar and voice who formed the CUPP and remained committed to its ideals until he breathed his last.

“A very accommodating, intelligent, experienced, generous and patriotic leader, A. A. Salam was a true democrat and a fighter for justice. He was a father to all and always focused on anything he believed was right and just.

“He was always available whenever his leadership and experience were needed and never shirked any responsibility he was assigned to. “Alhaji Salam was a man with a good spirit, caring, loving and always positive. His doors were always open to all irrespective of different political persuasions. We have lost a giant in the political space of Nigeria.”

Similarly, the APC, in its condolence message, said the death of Abdulsalam was a major loss to the country’s opposition politics and democracy at large.

The party, in a condolence message by its Secretary Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, eulogized Abdulsalam for his contributions to the country’s democratic development.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) extend condolences to members of Nigeria’s Labour Party over the death of the Party’s National Chairman, Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam.

“We mourn the late Abdulsalam whose passage is a major loss to Nigeria’s opposition politics and our democracy at large.

“In line with the Labour Party’s mantra, as National Chairman, the late Abdulsalam will be remembered for his efforts to entrench Labour Party as the Party for Social Democracy and advocate for the welfare of workers, particularly the increment of the minimum wage,” the statement read.

Like this: Like Loading...