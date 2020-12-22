Our Reporter

LABOUR, under the aegis of Industrial Global Union, Nigeria Council, has sought the Federal Government’s intervention to initiate sustainable policies for promoting industrial development.

The union, which had argued that there were so many policies negatively affecting industrialisation in Nigeria, noted that Nigeria urgently needed to industrialise by evolving good economic and industrial practices that would encourage the investment culture of individuals.

Its Chairperson, Nigeria Council, Babatunde Olatunji, spoke at the weekend on the union’s findings and views of familiarisation visit to the Dangote Refinery site at the Lekki Free Trade Zone in Lagos, recently.

He said infrastructural amenities needed to be created sufficiently and efficiently to facilitate and accelerate industrial development.

According to him, it was an integral part of the country’s economy growth and development.

Olatunji, who is also the National President of National Union of Chemical, Footwear, Rubber, Leather and Non Metallic Products Employees (NUCFRLANMPE), urged the Federal Government to also increase local production of manufactured goods as it would lessen dependence on foreign goods.