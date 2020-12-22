Traders at Ladipo auto spare parts market in Mushin, Lagos State, at the weekend, embarked on a massive cleanup as part of efforts to rid the market of filth and pollution.







The exercise was led by the President of the market association, Jude Nwankwo, who also tasked the traders on the need to keep the market clean amid the new wave of COVID-19.







Nwankwo said the clean-up drill was necessary not only to create awareness of cleanliness among traders, but also to keep the market safe from an epidemic outbreak and government shutdown. “The Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has been doing a good job of evacuating our waste twice daily, but we appeal to them to please provide us with more high capacity waste bins that will be enough for the population of our market,” he said.

