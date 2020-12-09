On the day Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, was reconciling a Channels Television reporter, Pius Angbo, and his wife, Ifeyinwa, over domestic violence, a lady, now at large, has set her lover ablaze at his Shaahu road residence in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue over his alleged refusal to marry her.

It was gathered from eyewitnesses that the lady set the house on fire around 1:30a.m. on Monday after her lover, simply identified as Jude, his mother and a little boy had gone to bed.

Occupants of the house were however lucky as none of them lost their lives in the inferno. Though the lover was badly burnt, his mother and the child suffered minor burns and they are now receiving treatment in a Gboko hospital.

“We learnt that Jude had refused to continue his marriage plans with the young woman following her bad attitude towards his mother and they were always quarrelling, reason the man ordered the lady out of his house.

“At the early hours of Monday, she allegedly came with some people, poured petrol in and around the house, set it ablaze and fled but for the quick intervention of neighbours who rescued the occupants,” a neighbour said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident. Anene said the police received a report that a girlfriend set her boyfriend and his home on fire after pouring fuel around the building. She said no arrest had been made as the lady who was suspected to have committed the act was at large.

This is coming a month after a middle-aged man, simply identified as Nicodemus, set himself and his girlfriend ablaze in Makurdi. Nicodemus died on the spot while the girlfriend, identified as Shiminenge, died later at the Benue State Teaching Hospital, Makurdi.

A neighbour of Shiminenge told newsmen that Nicodemus had abandoned his wife and kids for the lady but trouble ensued when the lady told him of her plan to marry someone else.