Thirty four companies are currently enjoying tax holiday in Nigeria, according to a report by the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission.

The federal government gives companies in critical sectors of the economy tax holiday, also known as the Pioneer Status Incentive, to encourage and attract investment into sectors that could significantly impact development and deliver key benefits to the country.

The incentive, provided under the Industrial Development Income Tax Relief Act, is essentially a tax holiday that grants benefitting firms relief from the payment of corporate income tax for an initial period of three years, extendable for one or two additional years.

The NIPC, on the authority of the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, processes the PSI applications and on the authority of the president, approves and extends them. The agency issues the pioneer certificates and can also cancel them if the provisions of the Act and some set guideline documents are contravened.

According to the PSI report of the third quarter of 2020, 34 companies are currently enjoying tax relief under the pioneer certification incentive.

These companies presently have about 6,550 staff, and have helped in reducing the rate of unemployment in the country.

The certificates of seven out of the 34 companies will expire by the last day of the year, December 31, 2020. However, they can apply for an extension one or two additional years. Five out of these 34 companies are already in their two years extension period.

Since the relief is usually granted to companies operating in industries considered not sufficiently developed enough in Nigeria but with favourable prospects if encouraged with such pioneer status, almost half of the companies are in the manufacturing sector.

Fifteen out of the 34 companies are in the manufacturing sector, seven from the agriculture sector, six from the construction sector, three from electricity and gas supply, while the e-commerce, information & communication, and the power sector got one company each.

Beneficiaries

Rensource Distributed Energy Limited

According to details on the site, this company deals in renewable (solar) energy under the electric power generation, transmission, and distribution pioneer industry In Kano. It has 28 staff members and invested N158 million. Its certificate will expire by December 31.

The company was registered on February 23, 2016, with registration number RC 1317198.

It has four directors; Ademola Adesina, Jussi Savukoski, Jussi Nykanen, Oludayo David Olusegun, Oyindamola Oyeduntan and Ademola Adesina as the secretary.

Sumo Steels Limited (Pipeline division)

With its 565 staff, it invested N500 million in the manufacturing of basic iron and steel in Ogun. The company is currently enjoying its two years extension period and its certificate will expire by December 31, 2020.

The company was registered on April 20, 2012, with the registration number 1027579.

CDK Integrated Industries Limited

The company has 440 staff and invested N14 billion in ceramics tiles in Ogun State. Its certificate, which will expire by December 31, 2020, is for the manufacture of refractory products.

It was registered on July 29, 2020, with the registration number 903054. It is owned by Longe Bernard and Chagoury Ronald.

Lafarge Africa Plc

With 71 staff, the company was granted the certificate for the manufacturing of clinker and cement, lime, plaster. It has invested N120 billion in the project going on in Cross River. Its certificate will expire by December 31, 2020.

It was registered on February 24, 1959, with the registration number 1858.

Edimara Properties Limited

The company got relief through its pioneer industry that constructs and operates nonresidential buildings in Lagos. So far it has invested N9 billion, also with 33 staff and its certificate will expire by December 31, 2020.

It was registered on July 22, 2013, with the registration number 1130149. It has eight directors namely; Samuel Oniorosa, Adewale Adegbite, Paul Kokoricha, Enelamah Enyinna, Kokoricha Oje, Oniovosa Samuel, Adegbite Olumide, Adegbite Michael.

Wacot Rice Limited

The company got the relief for the manufacture of grain mill products in Kebbi State. It has 154 staff and has invested N18.4 billion.

It was registered on August 12, 2014, with registration number 1209432 and its certificate will expire by December 31, 2020.

It has Cornelis Geradus, Jerome Shogbon, Rahul Savara as Directors; Investment Limited Tropical General, Gerardus Cornelis, Olagunju Jerome, as Shareholder and Associates Gafol Continental Management as its secretary.

Tribute Lifestyle Global Concept Limited

It got relief for e-commerce through sales done predominantly or exclusively online, which it invested N121 million and employed 17 staff. The certificate will expire by December 31, 2020.

The company was registered on June 22, 2016, with registration number 1344015 and has Anders Einarsson, Stephen Naude, Jonathan Strom as its directors.

Owerri Mall Development Company Limited

With over N16.2 billion investment and 206 staff, the company was granted a tax holiday for the construction and operation of nonresidential buildings like shopping malls and stores in Imo State. Its certificate will expire on February 28, 2021.

It was registered on March 5, 2014, with the registration number 1175661 and has twelve directors; Shonekan Olatunde, Muller James, Marshall Holden, Buhrs Jason, Chikwe Onyegbuleonweya, Akinsanya Kayode, Resilient Africa Proprietary Limited, Tidlock Nigeria Limited, Somachi Investment Limited, Median Infrastructure Dev. Co Limited, Terestria Mall Dev. Limited, and Ajaja Oluseyi.

Power Gas Delta Innovations Limited

It was given the PSI certificate for distributing and supplying gaseous fuel (LPG), which it invested N8.6 billion and employed 55 staff in Lagos. Its certificate will expire on February 28, 2021.

The company was registered on May 7, 2012, with the registration number 1031156, with Rishi Chandra, Rilak Sen, and Swapan Hazra as its directors.

Asaba Mall Development Company Limited

With over N13.3 billion investment and 200 staff, the company was granted a tax holiday on the construction and operation of nonresidential buildings like shopping malls and stores in Delta State. Its certificate will expire on March 31, 2021.

It was registered on October 8, 2013, with the registration number 1146422 and has seven directors; Edward Mc Donald, Akinsanya Kayode, Justin Muller, Jason Buhrs, Owolabi Odekunu, Jacobus Van Biljon, and Cornelius Semiteje.

Triton Aqua Africa Limited

This company got relief for investment in agriculture through marine and freshwater fishing (Tilapia), and aquaculture, which it invested N4.4 billion and employed 416 staff. Its certificate will expire by March 31, 2021.

The company was registered on September 30, 1996, with the registration number 300858 and has Krishnamoorthy Kalyanasundaram, Nigli Kelvin, Muhtari-inuwa Obiageli, and Adeyeye Daniel as its directors.

ATC Nigeria Limited

The telecommunication company got a two years extension on its relief for investing infrastructure in Lagos. It invested N260 billion and employed 197 staff, with its certificate set to expire by March 31, 2021.

Confluence Metal Fabricating Company Limited

The company got the PSI certificate on the manufacturing of tanks, reservoirs, and containers of metal. It has invested N1.9 billion and employed 31 staff in Kogi State. Its certificate will expire by April 30, 2021.

The company was registered on March 4, 2015, with the registration number 1246282 and has Bernard Calil, Mark Hadad, Kabiru Shuaibu, Wissam Hazzoury, and Uzor Kalu as its directors.

Unicane Industries Limited

The company got relief for the manufacture of basic chemicals (ethanol) in Kogi State. It has 32 staff and has invested N31 billion.

It was registered on August 16, 2013, with registration number 1135511 and its certificate will expire by April 30, 2021.

It has Marta De Saavedra, Bernard Call, Shuaibu Kabiru, Derjani Naheed, Hazzoury Wissan, and Kalu Uzor as its directors.

Grand Pela Hotels and Suites Limited

The hospitality company got relief for the construction of a hotel it invested N1.2 billion with 112 staff in FCT. Its certificate will expire by April 30, 2021.

It was registered on February 9, 2011, with registration number 935307. Its directors are; Nwakaeze Ebuechukwu, Nwakaeze Chidinma, Nwakaeze Onyinyechukwu, Nwakaeze Uju, and Nwakeze Chukwudi.

Globus Resources Limited

With about N19 billion investment and 111 staff, the company was granted a tax holiday for the processing and packaging of fresh, chilled, or frozen meat/poultry (production of table birds) in Oyo State. Its certificate will expire on April 30, 2021.

It was registered on August 30, 2003, with the registration number 491412 and has six directors; Nigli Kelvin, Inuwa Obiageli, Krispalani Sunil, Jain Yashpal, Enterprise Limited, and Hamels Nominees Ltd.

Karshi Agro Farms Limited

The agro company got relief for the production of poultry and animal feed concentrate, feed supplements, and animal feeds, which it invested about N3 billion and employed 171 staff in Kaduna. The certificate will expire by April 30, 2021.

The company was registered on March 22, 2016 with the registration Number 1323854 and has Shikha Bansal, Gaurav Bansal as its Directors.

Obu Cement Nigeria Limited

The company got its tax relief from the manufacturing of clinker and cement in Edo. It invested about N89 billion and 573 staff and its certificate will expire by May 31, 2021.

Txtlight Power Solutions Limited

The company was relieved of tax for operating generation facilities that produce electricity (Solar) in FCT. It invested N589.4 million and had 57 staff. Its certificate will expire by June 30, 2021.

The company was registered on August 20, 2013, with the registration number 1136227 and has Nova Lumos Netherlands B.v, David Vorman, and Uzodinma Iweala as its directors.

Crown Flour Mills Limited

With about N41 billion investment and 206 staff, the company was granted a tax holiday for the manufacturing of animal feed concentrates and feed supplements in Kwara State. Its certificate will expire on June 30, 2021.

It was registered on May 24, 1971, with the registration number 8575.

Sumo Steels Limited (Cold rolled flat sheet division)

With its 243 staff, it invested N300 million in the manufacturing of cold-rolled flat steel in Ogun. The company is currently enjoying its two-year extension with Its certificate set to expire by June 30, 2021.

The company was registered on April 20, 2012, with the registration number 1027579.

Skretting Nigeria Limited

The company got relief for the manufacturing of animal feed concentrates and feed supplements, which it invested about N239 million and employed 123 staff in Oyo State. Its certificate will expire by June 30, 2021.

Dharul Hijra Fertilizer Company Limited

According to the commission’s website, the company was granted the PSI certificate, which will expire on August 31, 2021, for the manufacturing of organic fertilisers and nitrogen compounds in Kaduna State. It invested N769 million and has 22 staff.

The company was registered on April 12, 2016, with registration number 1328117.

Olam Hatcheries Limited

The company was relieved of tax for the raising and breeding of animals in ranches and farms in Kaduna State. It invested N23 billion and has 166 staff. Its certificate will expire by August 31, 2021.

The company was registered on March 14, 2016, with the registration number 1322305 and has Chandrasekaran Balaji and Anurag Shulkla as its directors.

Jabi Mall Development Company Limited

With about N124 billion investment and 170 staff, the company was granted a tax holiday for the construction and operation of nonresidential buildings like shopping malls and stores in FCT. Its certificate will expire on September 30, 2021.

It was registered on December 12, 2012, with the registration number 1084178 and has Jabi Lake Mall (mall) Limited, Foac Nominees Limited, Ejekam Chu’di, and Usman Mohammed as its directors.

Harvestfield Industries Limited

It got relief for the production of Insecticides (pesticides and agrochemicals) in Ogun State. It has 179 staff and invested about N5 billion. Its certificate will expire on September 30, 2021.

The company was registered on April 4, 2000, with the registration number 377960 and has as its directors; Awofisayo Martins, Awofisayo Patience, Awofisayo Isaac, and Awofisayo Deborah.

Power Gas Global Investment Limited

The company got relief for the distribution and supply of gaseous fuel (LPG), which it invested about N7 billion and 27 staff in Rivers State. The certificate will expire by September 30, 2021.

Polar Petrochemicals Limited

The company got relief for the manufacturing of lubricants which it invested about N1.1 billion and employed 700 staff in Kwara State. The certificate will expire by October 31, 2021.

Hayat Kimya Nigeria Limited

With about N12 billion investment and 561 staff, the company was granted a tax holiday for the manufacturing of sanitary towels, tampons, and diapers in Lagos. Its certificate will expire on December 31, 2021.

It was registered on March 6, 2014, with registration number 1176010. It is owned by Hayat Kiuya and Mehmet Kigili.

Kalambaina Cement Company Limited

The company got tax relief for the manufacturing of cement, lime, plaster, which it invested about N108 billion. It has 153 staff and its certificate will expire by December 31, 2021.

It was registered on March 5, 2018, with the registration number 1475842. Its directors are Abdulsamad Rabiu, Kabiru Rabiu, and Chimaobi Madukwe.

Dangote Sinotrucks West Africa

With about N1.5 billion investment and 208 staff, the company was granted tax holiday for the manufacturing of trucks, tippers, tractors, and its components in Lagos State. Its certificate will expire by December 31, 2021.

It was registered on June 16, 2014, with the registration number 1197597.

Royal Pacific Group Limited

The company got relief for the construction of an hotel, in which it invested about N5 billion with 190 staff in the FCT. Its certificate will expire by December 31, 2021.

It was registered on March 14, 1979, with registration number 28080. Its directors are; Maruf Ahmed, Attia Nasreddin, Ali Sallam, and Attia Nasreddin.

Wells-Hosa Greenhouse Farms Limited

It got relief for the growing of tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers in Edo State. It has 143 staff and invested about N5.4 billion. Its certificate will expire by December 31, 2022.

The company was registered on December 28, 2016, with the registration number 1382725 and has as its directors; Idahosa Okunbo, Osahon Okunbo, and Nosa Igiehon.

Honeywell Flour Mills Nigeria Plc

With N49.4 billion investment and 390 staff, the company was granted a tax holiday for the production of pasta and macaroni in Ogun State. Its certificate will expire by March 31, 2022.

It was registered on June 21, 1983, with the registration number 55495.