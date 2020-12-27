By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos has lost one of its staunch members again, Revd. Timothy Oyasodun, popularly known as Iyo, Chairman, APC, Bariga Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos State.

Recall that an ex-Commissioner for Agriculture in Lagos, Chief Enock Kolapomoye Olorunfunwa Ajiboso who died suddenly last week at the age of 68 after a brief illness.

Ajiboso who was also a former Chairman of Agege Local Government, reportedly died in the early hours of last Sunday, December 20, 2020, in his hometown, Inisa, in Odo Otin Local Government Area of Osun State.

The deceased until his death was the Eesa of Inisa land, the highest traditional stool in the town, second only to the traditional ruler of the town.

Meantime, in his condolence message to the Oyasodun’s family, Mr Tokunbo Abiru, Senator representing. Lagos East, described the tragic incident as a “rude shock.”

Oyasodun, died in the early hours of Saturday, December 26, 2020, in Lagos. As of press time, the cause of death could not be ascertained.

A source, however, said Oyasodun died after fallen ill suddenly.

According to Abiru, “This morning, (Saturday) I woke up to learn about the sad and sudden passage of Revd Timothy Oyasodun, popularly known as Iyo, Chairman, Bariga APC.

“This sad news was a rude shock, not just to me, but also to all progressives in Lagos East considering the role the late reverend played in the just concluded senatorial bye-election and series of discussion we held on how to move Lagos East APC forward after the bye-election.

“Revd Oyasodun’s death, no doubt, is a great loss to the entire progressive family in Lagos State, especially in Bariga LCDA and Somolu Local Government Area (LGA). But we all submit to the decision of God our Creator to call him home at the early hour of December 26, 2020.

“On behalf of Lagos East APC, therefore, I condole with the entire family of late Oyasodun, Chairman of Lagos APC, Prince Babatunde Balogun, all members State Executive Committee, SEC and State Working Committee, SWC.”

Abiru noted that the deceased while still alive, devoted his life to serving God, humanity, and Lagos APC at large.

Before he emerged Chairman of Bariga APC, Oyasodun had served as Secretary-General of Social Democratic Party, SDP in Somolu and Kosofe LGAs.

He also served as Secretary-General of UNCP in Somolu LGA; Secretary-General of Apex Leaders, Somolu/Bariga Alliance for Democracy and Secretary-General of Apex Leaders, Somolu/Bariga APC.

“May Almighty Allah reposes his soul and grant his immediate and political family the fortitude to bear the loss,” Abiru prayed.

Vanguard News Nigeria