By Emmanuel Oladesu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State yesterday inaugurated its caretaker committee members in conformity with the directive of the national caretaker committee.

The caretaker committee is led by Alhaji Tunde Balogun.

The ceremony, which was performed by a lawyer, Mrs Abimbola Oladigbolu, was witnessed by party faithful.

Balogun congratulated the members on their renewed mandate and admonished them to work assiduously to uphold their oath of office.

He urged them to ensure the success of the coming membership/revalidation exercise.

The caretaker chairmen of the local governments were earlier sworn in and directed to do same in their local governments and wards.