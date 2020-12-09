The Lagos State Government says the use of residential premises as morgues, embalment centres or burial sites remain banned in the state.

In a statement titled, ‘Burial prohibited on residential premises – LASG’ on Wednesday, the Executive Secretary of Lagos State Law Reform Commission, Mrs Ade Adeyemo, said that the prohibition was to prevent the transmission of communicable diseases in the State.

While noting that “It is an offense to use residential premises as morgues, embalmment centres or burial sites”, Adeyemo stressed that the Commission is tasked with the onerous responsibility of updating and reviewing laws that address immediate and peculiar needs of Lagosians at every point in time.

She said, “The Law Reform Commission is saddled with the responsibility of reviewing and reforming laws with a view to effecting necessary changes to make them more modern, fair, just, efficient, accessible and bring them in consonance with the prevailing social and moral values of society.

“In this regard, the Commission, after review, found it expedient to ensure that the Lagos State Public Health Law was expanded to include present-day disease outbreaks like the Ebola, Lassa fever and other communicable diseases.”

The Executive Secretary reiterated that “There are procedures to be taken in order to eliminate all anomalies and repeal, review and reform obsolete, spent and unnecessary laws which at a time were necessary but as the State evolves, they become inapplicable because they do not fit the prevailing situations and circumstances.”

She noted that the very first compendium of laws in the State was the 1973 laws of Lagos State which was a merger of the laws that existed in the former Federal Territory of Lagos and those of Former Western Nigeria, adding that the present Law Reform Commission evolved out of the short term State Law Review Committees/Commissions saddled with the responsibilities of previous law reforms.

The Executive Secretary explained that some of the Laws and Bills that have been reviewed and forwarded to the state House of Assembly for the benefit of the general public include the Animals Bill, Electric Power Sector Reform Law, Tenancy Bill, Real Estate Regulatory Bill, Lotteries and Gaming Authority Law and Law Enforcement Training Institute Bill, among others.