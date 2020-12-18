A security man stands at the main gate of Computer Village, the largest Information and Communications Technology accessories market in African continent, to prevent access to the market in compliance with the extended lockdown by the government as measures to curb the pread of COVID 19 coronavirus in Lagos, on May 18, 2020. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP)

*Says Positive Cases Increase By 100 Per Cent After September



*Closes All Schools



*Servants On Level 14 Below To Stay At Home

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday said Lagos may slip into a second wave of Coronavirus pandemic, if residents failed to comply with the precautionary measures against the spread of virus.

The governor disclosed that of every 100 tests that the state has performed, an average of 10 turn out to be positive, stating it is an increase from the five per hundred recorded in September, though lower than the peak in August, which was between 20 and 30 per hundred.

“This suggests the existence of active community transmission, and represents the very likely possibility of the emergence of a second wave in Lagos State.

“This second wave calls for a full re-awakening of caution and precaution. The complacency that crept in over the last few months as a result of our early interventions when cases started to decline from our peak in August, must now give way to an abundance of vigilance.”

As a measure against a possible second wave of COVID-19, Sanwo-Olu asked all public servants from GL 14 and below, except emergency workers and first responders, to work from home as from Monday, December 21st for the next 14 days – in the first instance.

He also said all schools must shut down with immediate effect, and until further notice, while concerts, carnivals and street parties are banned in Lagos State until further notice, just as night clubs have not been allowed to open yet, so all night clubs in Lagos must immediately shut down, until further notice.

Sanwo-Olu added that the midnight to 4am curfew imposed by the Federal Government remains while the protocol of ‘No Mask No Entry’ must be enforced by all public places: Offices, Businesses, Markets, Shops, and so on must be adhered to.

The governor further said all places of must ensure that no gathering exceeds two hours, and also that no gathering exceeds 50 per cent of the maximum capacity of the venue, with all event planners must obtain prior clearance from the Lagos State Safety Commission for all events, and ensure that any planned gatherings do not exceed 300 people.

He said where the capacity of a venue exceeds 300 and permission has been granted, the occupancy shall not be more than 50 per cent of such a venue.

“The Safety Commission has been directed to visit Event Centres and gauge compliance with the established guidelines, to stop the virus from spreading. If there is evidence of lack of compliance at any Event Centre, it will be shut down immediately.

“Security agents have been mandated to ensure full enforcement, without exception. No one will be deemed to be above the law.

“Any and all breaches of these regulations and public health protocols will lead to immediate closure as well as attract heavy fines, and any other sanctions and penalties deemed fit, in line with the Lagos State Infectious Diseases Control Regulation 2020.

“Event Centre Owners/Planners/Vendors will be responsible for any breach of protocols by their Staff.

“We will continue to closely watch the profile of the unfolding situation, while also awaiting updates and pronouncements from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19. We will also keep working with the Presidential Task Force to ensure that the gains of the recent past are not frittered away on the altar of festivities and sheer carelessness. The lives of all Lagosians, including our elders and other vulnerable citizens, matter.”

Sanwo-Olu implored residents to take responsibility for the welfare and safety of all while they enjoy the festive season with friends and families. “It is important that as a community we strictly abide by the above regulations in the context of a global pandemic, without prejudicing our efforts to keep the economy running and maintain our means of livelihood to a sufficient extent.

“Let us use this festive season to spend quality time in small but controlled gatherings with family and friends in the spirit of the season. This virus does not discriminate. We must take responsibility, and not treat this pandemic with levity.

