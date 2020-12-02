The suspects

By James Ogunnaike

Operatives of the Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Police on November 27th, 2020 arrested six suspected members of dreaded cult groups in Odogbolu area of the state where they have come to purchase a locally made pistol.

The command Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this to newsmen in a statement in Abeokuta.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspects included Aboyeji Oluwadamilare of Isiwu Ikorodu, Adebiyi Mathew of Aleke Ikorodu, Jacob Solomon of Aleke Ikorodu, Iliasu Jubril of Isiwu Ikorodu, Olubanjo Segun of Odo Iselu Odogbolu and Samuel Olaniyan of Odo-Iselu Odogbolu were apprehended when the four Ikorodu based cultists came to meet the two Odogbolu suspects to foment trouble as a result of gun transaction between the two groups.

He said that “investigation revealed that the Ikorodu based suspects contracted Samuel Olaniyan to purchase a locally made pistol for them, and when the gun was delivered to them, they discovered that the pistol is not serviceable; hence they came with full force to deal with the Odogbolu based cultists for betraying their trust.

“While the pandemonium was going on, a distress call was made to Odogbolu division, consequence upon which the DPO SP Awoniyi Adekunle quickly led his men to the scene where the six suspects were apprehended”.

Items recovered from them are one locally-made pistol and two live cartridges.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun has directed that the suspects and exhibits be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation with the view to charging them to court on conclusion of the investigation.

