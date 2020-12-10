To avert incessant collapse of buildings resulting in the loss of lives, the Lagos State government will from next month commence integrity tests of school buildings in the state. The tests will be conducted in both public and private schools at no cost to the owners.







General Manager, Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory (LSMTL), Dr Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen, disclosed this at the Public Enlightenment and Engagement Programme organized by the State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) with the theme: ‘Prevention of building collapse: A collective responsibility.’

He stressed that the governor has also approved non-destructive tests of buildings in police barracks in the state. Applauding the initiatives by LASBCA, Afolabi urged residents to utilize the testing services being provided by the agency in their pre-construction work stages to reduce the incidence of building collapse to the barest minimum.







On his part, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, said the administration would leave no stone unturned towards ensuring that regulations are in place to put an end to building collapse.

Chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Architects, Lagos chapter, David Majekodunmi, called for more awareness and enforcement of existing regulations as well as domestication of the national building code.

He stressed the need for the use of professionals in the built environment to reduce the building collapse menace.