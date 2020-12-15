Okwy Iroegbu-Chikezie

THE Lagos State Government has assured residents of Agbado Okeodo, Mosan Okunola, Ayobo Ipaja Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of a qualitative finish as work commences on the Akinola/Aboru drainage channel to curb flooding in the area.

Addressing stakeholders at a meeting at Abule Egba, Lagos, on the project, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello, said the floooding had almost become intractable.

He stated that it was the resolve of the Sanwo-Olu Administration to prevent further loss of lives and properties occasioned by flooding that necessitated the award of the contract afresh.

He said the construction of Akinola/Aboru Drainage Channel would contribute to sustainable development and a quality living environment for all, adding that the cooperation of all residents was necessary to see the contract through.

According to him, ‘’without your robust contributions and buy-in, we cannot achieve the desired success, which explains the reasons why your input are being sought as we commence the job’’.

He charged residents to form a committee among themselves to supervise the project and report their complaints to the Ministry in case of discrepancy as regards the project.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Drainage and Water Resources, Joe Igbokwe praised the residents for collaborating with the government on the construction of the major drainage channel in the axis.

He noted that construction of canals is ongoing in various areas across the canals for water to flow, stressing that the government would not relent in maintaining flood free and clean environment.

He appealed to residents to take ownership of the project after completion and desist from the arbitrary dumping of refuse into canals in order to continuously sustain a flood-free Lagos.

Also, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services, Olalekan Shodeinde, described the channel project as an engineering masterpiece, which would run through three local councils. He said the project might come with some pains as building on the setback and alignment might be moved, but it is for good of the majority.

He added that the Akinola bridge that collapsed recently which measured about 20 metres would be reconstructed and expanded so that water would flow freely underneath without damage.