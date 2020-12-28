A ghastly motor crash involving a truck loaded with 45 persons and dozens of cows occurred in Niger State on Monday.

The development was confirmed by the Niger State Police Command who noted that 23 of the 45 persons lost their lives when the truck which was fully loaded, skidded off the road and somersaulted into a bush.

Confirming the crash to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna, the Niger State capital, the Commissioner of Police, CP Adamu Usman, said that the accident occurred at about 05 00 hours along the Bokani -Makera road in Mokwa Local Government Area of the state.

CP Usman said the truck, with registration Number BBJ 666 XA, was coming from Dadin Kowa, in Kebbi state, en route to Lagos when the incident occurred.

The Commissioner of Police explained that the corpses of the deceased, and the other 22 persons who sustained various degree of injuries, had been conveyed to the Mokwa General Hospital for postmortem and treatment respectively.

Usman, who attributed the accident to loss of control by the driver, lamented the failure of drivers to obey traffic rules and regulations.

It would be recalled that the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), at the onset of the yuletide, warned motorists to ensure their vehicles were in good conditions before embarking on long road trips, as well as pay attention to traffic rules, especially speed limits.

