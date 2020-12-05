Daily News

By Raymond Mordi

After casting his vote at his Polling Unit 002, Ward 4, Oke Balogun area of Epe, Deputy Governor ‘Femi Hamzat commended the high turnout of voters at the unit, saying it is encouraging.

The Deputy Governor had arrived the polling unit at about 10.00am and voted by 10.00am, after going through the accreditation process.

He said the high turnout of voters at the unit, where 738 residents are registered to vote, is replicated elsewhere in the town, the election would be a success.

