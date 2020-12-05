Activities at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are in top gear to ensure peaceful conduct of the Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe Constituency II, Lagos State House of Assembly by-elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who monitored the situation on Friday in Lagos, reports that one Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC), several police patrol vehicles and fully-armed police officers were stationed at the INEC premises.

Candidates from 12 political parties will be contesting in the Lagos East Senatorial by-election, while eight candidates will be contesting the Kosofe Constituency II, Lagos State House of Assembly by-election.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, accompanied by gun-wielding police officers held a meeting with INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr Sam Olumekun, and the Supervisory National Commissioner of INEC, Dr Adekunle Ogunmola.

Recall that the electoral umpire on Thursday received and dispatched sensitive materials for the Saturday’s elections.

The five local government areas that make up the Lagos East Senatorial District are Somolu, Kosofe, Ikorodu, Epe and Ibeju-Lekki.

The two by-elections, slated for Saturday, became necessary following the death of the former occupants who were All Progressives Congress members.

You May Also Like:

Vanguard News Nigeria