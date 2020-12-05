By Raymond Mordi

The voting process is gradually taking off in Epe, Lagos East Senatorial District.

Residents of the town are taking their time to come out. The atmosphere is calm and people are going about their businesses normally.

But, for the restriction of vehicular movements, today would pass like any other Saturday. Commercial motorcycle operators are busy ferrying people from one location to another.

As at 0900am, INEC ad-hoc officials have already set up their equipment in most areas visited by our reporter.

At Polling Unit 002, Ward 4, near the Central Mosque, Oke Balogun area, where Deputy Governor ‘Femi Hamzat is registered to vote, for instance, at large crowd is already on ground as at 0900am and going through the process of casting their vote.