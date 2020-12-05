The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate in the Lagos East Senatorial District bye election, Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi, BOG, has raised alarm over the results released so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in the Saturday exercise.

Gbadamosi said the results are being manipulated.

Lamenting on his Twitter page, the PDP candidate said he was rigged out. His tweet read: “The election was manipulated and I was clearly rigged out.”

Infact in the only pooling booth in Kayetoro near Amen Estate which he owns, Gbadamosi got only 3 votes while his opponent, Tokunbo Abiru of the All Progressives Congress, APC got 103 votes.

So far, results published by INEC shows that Abiru is in early lead.

Abiru is closely followed by Babatunde Gbadamosi of the opposition party.

Last week, Gbadamosi, had earlier filed a lawsuit against Abiru, for possessing two voter cards He sought Abiru’s disqualification for registering twice for a voter’s card, thereby violating Section 31 of the Electoral Act.

In retaliation, the APC equally filed a lawsuit at the Federal High Court in Lagos asking for Gbadamosi’s disqualification for falsifying his West African Examinations Council (WAEC) certificate in the documents he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The ruling party’s counsel in Lagos, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), also said Gbadamosi made a false declaration on oath regarding his work experience and did not participate in the one-year mandatory National Youth Service (NYSC).

APC in its prayer said Mr Gbadamosi’s June 1985 WAEC Certificate with No: NGSG 228391 presented to INEC “in support of his qualification to contest election to the office of the governor of Lagos State in the 2019 election containing results and subjects materially different from that contained on the official website of the West African Examination Council, is a forged certificate and for this reason, isn’t qualified to seek election into the Senate.

The party also prayed the court for an order voiding and or quashing any vote or votes scored by Gbadamosi “for being invalid, null and of no effect whatsoever as votes scored by an unqualified candidate.”

Not relenting, Gbadamosi demanded N1bn in compensation from the spokesman for the All Progressives Congress in Lagos, Seye Oladejo, over alleged defamation.

Gbadamosi contended that the forgery claim against him by Oladejo was a calculated attempt to diminish his chances in the forthcoming bye-election.