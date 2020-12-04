The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has refuted allegations by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that the PDP planned to engage in vote-buying during this Saturday’s by-elections.

The PDP state Publicity Secretary, Taofik Gani, in a statement on Thursday, described the APC allegations as unfounded.

He added that the APC might have also verified the results of the online polls released, which favoured the PDP candidates in the polls hence the false alarm.

“On the contrary, we have it on good authority that the APC candidates have sought more funds to buy votes to win the Saturday by-elections.

“We are aware that APC thugs all over the state are now being joined by thugs from other states.

“Similarly, we are aware that APC has members from outside the state, already lodged in Lagos State to unleash terror during the voting.

“We hope that the Lagos state governor will remain neutral. We continue to keep watch,” Gani said.

Earlier, the APC in Lagos State said it had uncovered plans to disrupt Saturday’s Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe Constituency II Lagos State House of Assembly by-elections in the state.

The party’s Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo, in a statement on Thursday, said APC members had observed the unusual mobilisation of hoodlums and miscreants from within and outside the state to disrupt the electoral process in polling areas where the PDP will likely return poor results.

“Our attention has been drawn to certain developments that are capable of disrupting the by-elections for Lagos East Senatorial District and the Lagos State House of Assembly for Kosofe 2 slated for this Saturday.

“The members of APC in the areas where the elections will be conducted have observed the unusual mobilisation of hoodlums and miscreants from within and outside the state to disrupt the electoral process in polling areas where the PDP will likely return poor results.

“Similarly, arrangements have been concluded to buy votes which negate the provision of the electoral laws.

“Our intelligence revealed the conclusion to pay the sum of N5,000 per vote to undermine the process,” Oladejo said.

The spokesman, therefore, called on the security agents to be vigilant to arrest any situation, capable of disrupting the electoral process.

He urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remain impartial and deliver on their responsibility to the nation.

“Our members and supporters are hereby enjoined to protect their votes in the best interest of our nascent democracy,” the APC spokesman said.

In another separate statement on Thursday, Oladejo alleged vote-buying plan by PDP saying, the main opposition had perfected plans to buy votes for N5, 000 each during the senatorial bye-election.

He asked INEC, police and other security agencies to be at alert and warned that they would resist any plot to undermine the process.

