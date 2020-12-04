Security operatives manning the ballot boxes during the PDP 2017 National Convention at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida

By Bose Adelaja

The Lagos State Police Command Friday, exempted the officials of the West African Examinations Council WAEC, and candidates who will be involved in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination for Private Candidates scheduled to hold tomorrow, 5th December, 2020, from the restriction of movement order between 6am and 6pm due to the bye elections of the Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe 11 Constituency of the Lagos State House of Assembly slated for Saturday 5th December, 2020.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, made the declaration after due consultation with relevant stakeholders on the need to consider such exemption for the concerned officials and candidates.

The affected local government areas for the bye elections are Epe, Ibeju Lekki, Kosofe, Somolu and Ikorodu.

The CP however stated categorically that according to the clarification made available to the Police by WAEC on means of identification, the concerned WAEC staff will be identified by their staff Identification cards, while supervisors must be in possession of their appointment letters from WAEC or Identification cards and examination mail bags.

The candidates will be identified by their photo cards which contain their names, passport photographs and subject details.

The Police boss therefore urged those exempted to be law-abiding, orderly and courteous while in contact and relating with security operatives in the course of their movement during the restriction period.

