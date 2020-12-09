Ibrahim Adam

LAGOS State Government has urged practitioners in tourism, arts and cultural industry to tap into its N1 billion seed money provided for the growth of the sector.

The call was made by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, at the Cultural Weekend organised by Quintessence Nigeria Limited at their Ikoyi office.

The theme for the event was How the Arts and Cultural Tourism CanJump-Start Economic Development in Lagos.

Omotoso, who was represented by the Director of Public Affairs, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Kayode Oyekanmi, said the sector was the first to receive the Lagos State COVID-19 bailout fund expected to strengthen the sector and promote the economy.

He said the state government was passionate and ready to support the sector to grow small businesses.

“In July, immediately after the lockdown was lifted, the Lagos State Government came out with N1 billion COVID-19 fund to support this sector. The state government is passionate about this sector and that is why the sector was the first to receive such support.

“We are appealing to everyone in tourism, arts and culture sector to tap into this opportunity. The fund will help grow the industry and reduce the stress of the pandemic. Art and culture are the vehicle through which tourism is helped to evolve to it’s full potentials and Lagos State will continue to remain committed to this sector,” he added.

Chief lecturer and former Dean of Art, Design and Printing at the Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Dr. Kunle Adeyemi, explained how the advent of crude oil overrode the tourism, arts and culture sector, including agriculture “which was the source of income in the 60s.”

Adeyemi described the sector as a viable and continuous one which could improve the economy.

He charged the Federal and the Lagos State governments to put in professionals, as well as good cultural policies to bring back the glory of the sector.

“Before now, in the 60s, agriculture, art, tourism and cultural development were some of the areas that have provided good economy for the country. At a point where the crude oil surfaced, it pushed away other areas and we are not better off today.

“You will agree with me that there is oil boom and there is oil doom. We have not gotten ourselves economically since the advent of crude oil. The culture goes with people wherever they go, be it fashion, way of living, etc. Gone are those days when we imported all we used but the creative sector has reduced that which adds to our economy. The more we have concentration here, it will stop us from spending the country’s foreign exchange and will create employment.

“The government needs to set up machineries by putting professionals to work in order to bring back the glory of the sector. When we look inward, we will be able to generate much needed exchange (money), the much needed peace and employment from this sector for the growth of the Lagos economy.

“If all this can be done, Lagos State will be the leading state in the country and Nigeria will be the first in Africa. The oil business is give and take. It takes in so much and return little which is not like the creative industry. That is why we are appealing to the government at the central and the state levels to put in more focus on this sector in order for us to begin to export different opportunities,” he said.

The Chief Executive Officer, Quintessence, Mr. Jude Oni-Okpaku, said the event was organised to bring stakeholders in the sector together to share ideas on how to harness its potential for improving the Lagos economy.

He said: “The event was also to celebrate and educate on COVID-19 pandemic, what we have been through in 2020, an unpredictable, hard and tough year.”