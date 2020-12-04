Daily News

The General Manager, Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs, (LASODA), Oluwadamilare Ogundairo, has said Lagos State is committed to building better, especially after the effect of COVID-19 and EndSars protest that ravaged the country.

Ogundairo, who spoke at this year’s celebration of the World Disability Day held in Alausa, Ikeja, expressed appreciation for being alive, especially, after the pandemic and EndSars protests.

He said: “The theme of this year’s event is “Building Back Better: Towards a Disability Inclusive Accessible and Sustainable Post COVID-19 World”, adding that the event is celebrated internationally by governments and organisations every 3rd of December, to recognise the importance of people living with disability in the society.

