Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, on Monday said that the state’s COVID-19 related death had increased to 223.

Abayomi made the disclosure through his verified Twitter account @ProfAkinAbayomi, while giving the state’s COVID-19 update for Dec. 11.

“Two #COVID19 related deaths were recorded. Total number of #COVID19 related deaths now stands at 223,” he said.

The commissioner said that 225 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed out of a total of 2,225 COVID-19 tests conducted in the state on the reported day.

According to him, the new cases bring the total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Lagos to 24, 872.

He added that the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state since inception of the pandemic now stands at 186, 335.

“2, 595 of the confirmed cases have since been discharged from #COVID19 Care Centres following full recovery.

“20, 419 of the confirmed cases monitored in communities by #COVID19 Lagos Response Team have fully recovered.

“23 of the cases are currently under isolation in public and private #COVID19 Care Centres,” Abayomi said.

He said that 1, 612 active cases in communities were being managed under the state’s COVID-19 home based care, and receiving treatment via Eko Telemed services.

Also, data by the World Health Organisation Africa Region, shows that there are over 2.3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases on the continent, with over two million recoveries and 55, 912 deaths.

