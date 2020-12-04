The Lagos State police command has announced restriction of movement for the bye-election which will hold in Lagos East Senatorial District on Saturday.

Lagos East comprises five local government areas namely; Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Kosofe, Somolu and Ikorodu.

In a statement released by Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson, no vehicular and pedestrian movement will be allowed in and out of the affected the Local Government Areas during the elections except for those on election duties, essential services and accredited domestic and foreign election observers.

The restriction is between 6am and 6pm.

“In a bid to have free, fair and credible bye elections into the Lagos East Senatorial and Kosofe 11 Constituency, the Lagos State Police Command has declared restriction of movement between 6am and 6pm of Saturday, 5th December, 2020,” the statement reads.

Mr Adejobi said the Lagos police chief, Hakeem Odumosu, announced the restriction while deliberating on the strategies put in place with the election monitoring officers deployed from the Force Headquarters.

He said the election monitoring team, comprises two Commissioners of Police, some Assistant Commissioners of Police and other officers, and are led by the Commissioner of Police, Community Policing, Force Headquarters, Kola Okunola.

“The Command has deployed a reasonable number of police personnel and other security agents to cover and provide security at the one thousand, nine hundred and twenty-eight (1,928) polling units in the areas,” the statement reads.

The police boss, however, warned electorate and political gladiators to play the game according to the rules and provisions of the Electoral Act 2010.

He also warned that no police aides or security agents will be allowed to escort their principals or any Very Important Personalties (VIPs) to polling units or on any movement while the elections lasts, noting that any security aides violating this directive will be arrested and caused to face the full weight of the law.

The police command has assured the general public of adequate safety and smooth conduct of the elections in the affected areas, while affirming the commitment of the police to achieving free, fair and credible elections in Lagos State.