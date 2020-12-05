Registered voters in Lagos East Senatorial District will on Saturday elect a new senator for the senatorial district. On the same day, registered voters in Kosofe II constituency of Lagos will elect a new House of Assembly member to represent the constituency.

This is following the demise of Bayo Oshinowo and Tunde Braimoh who represented Lagos East and Kosofe II in the Senate and the state assembly respectively.

In all, 12 parties have presented candidates to contest for the Senate seat, while eight parties presented candidates for the House of Assembly election.

Amongst the candidates for the Senate seat, the main contest is believed to be between Tokunbo Abiru, the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Babatunde Gbadamosi, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

While Mr Abiru resigned his position as the Managing Director of Polaris Bank to join the race, Mr Gbadamosi was a gubernatorial candidate in the 2019 election under the aegis of Action Democratic Party, (ADP) but later defected to PDP where he grabbed the ticket to contest for the senatorial position.

Other candidates for the Lagos East Senatorial District election are: Adebowale Ogunlaru of Action Democratic Party (ADP); Olusola Babatope, Allied Peoples Movement (APM); Florence Trautman, Labour Party (LP); Adijat Lawal, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP); Olakunle Adisa, National Rescue Movement (NRM); Saheed Aluko, Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Taiwo Temitope, Young Progressive Party (YPP).

The candidates for the Kosofe Constituency II bye-election are John Akerele (AA), Sadiq Olawale (AAC), Wasiu Saheed (APC), Adekunle Oladapo (LP) , Muyideen Agoro (NNPP), Ademorin Adelaja (NRM), Sikiru Alebiosu (PDP), and Mary Abojeh (ADC).

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission, a total of 1,168,790 voters are registered to participate in the December 5 rescheduled by-elections.

The Lagos East Senatorial District comprises five local government areas; Kosofe, Somolu, Ikorodu, Epe and Ibeju-Lekki.

Saturday’s election will be held across the 71 wards, 1,928 polling units, and 188 voting points of the district.

PREMIUM TIMES will, on this page, bring you live updates of the election in Lagos East senatorial district.