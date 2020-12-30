By Tajudeen Adebanjo

Lagos State has empowered persons living with HIV/AIDS with equipment, training and start-up grants for economic independence.

Chief Executive Officer of Lagos State AIDs Control Agency (LSACA) Dr. Monsurat Adeleke said the state would prioritise the needs of such persons.

She said the agency would continue to lead in the fight against the disease.

According to her, the empowerment followed promises made during the celebration of World AIDS Day and a reflection of the inclusive government championed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He said the 50 beneficiaries were trained for four weeks with the help of the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

She said: “It will be difficult to eradicate HIV/AIDS if the economic empowerment of these people are not considered. If one is hungry, there is the likelihood of embarking on risk-taking behaviour, therefore this empowerment initiative has become imperative.”

Adeleke also presented some beneficiaries with grants for their onward meetings coordination to ensure capturing the non-health data for accurate planning and policy implementation.

Some others got sewing machines.