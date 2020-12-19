Oziegbe Okoeki

LAGOS First Family, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his wife, Dr. Ibijoke, were physically absent at the annual Lagos Christmas Carol Service they organized in conjunction with Ministry of Home Affairs which held at their home/office at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja on Thursday evening.

They, however, joined the service virtually as the governor is still on isolation for treatment of Covid-19. He read the 9th and last lesson taken from John 1:1-14 (The Word made flesh), while his wife read the 6th lesson taken from Luke 2:1-7 (The presentation of Christ). The theme for the service was: ‘Lord over all, Rom 10:12.

In his welcome address, the Lagos State Commissioner For Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, urged Lagosians to thank God because despite all the challenges of the outgoing year “we are still standing tall.”

Elegushi said despite the challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic and other recent upheavals like Endsars protest and destructions, the state is waxing stronger.

Quoting from Lamentation 3:22, which says “it is of the Lord’s mercies that we are not consumed, because His compassions fail not”, Elegushi said, ”we must thank God for his mercies.

“The end of the year is a period of sober reflection, a time to take stock of all activities from the beginning of the year in order to express our gratitude to the Most High for His divine intervention in Lagos State.

“Despite our challenges, we are still standing tall by His grace. I beseech us all to count our blessings and give thanks because He is indeed Lord over All!”

In his vote of thanks, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Mrs. Elizabeth Adekanye, said Christmas is a season of love, peace and happiness, a period of spiritual reborn, a period of reform.

“It is a period when we shed our inadequacies and strive to imbibe virtuous habits, even in our darkest times, when we come together like this, we have the power to remind ourselves that there is hope and that we will be okay.

“On this note, I want to give all gratitude to the Almighty God for bringing us together again to celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. We value what God has done for Lagos State and its citizens all through the years. May God continue to increase the prosperity of Lagos State in all ramifications,” she prayed.