The Lagos State government has banned the burying of bodies within residential premises across the state as part of measures to prevent transmission of communicable diseases. It has also prohibited the use of residential areas as morgues, embalmment centres, and burial sites.







This was disclosed by the Executive Secretary of Lagos State Law Reform Commission, Ade Adeyemo, who said the prohibition had become imperative as the state seeks to step up to the 21st century realities of preventing communicable diseases.







She explained that the commission arrived at the adopted measures after careful consideration and review of laws that address the immediate and peculiar needs of Lagosians.







Speaking on the activities and impact of the commission since its establishment, Adeyemo noted that the exigencies of coronavirus and need to prevent second wave of the deadly respiratory diseases necessitated the review.







“In this regard, the commission, after review, found it expedient to ensure that the Lagos State Public Health Law was expanded to include present-day disease outbreaks like Ebola, Lassa fever and other communicable diseases,” she said.







Adeyemo added that some of the laws and bills that have been reviewed and forwarded to the House of Assembly for the benefit of the general public include the Animals Bill, Electric Power Sector Reform Law, Tenancy Bill, Real Estate Regulatory Bill, Lotteries and Gaming Authority Law and Law Enforcement Training Institute Bill, among others.