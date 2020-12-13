The Lagos state government has been accused of violating a court order in the demolition of Mr. Biggs outlet at Maryland.

In a statement, Reuben Folorunso Olowookere, the property lessor, said a Lagos high court had ruled that status quo be maintained on the property. He explained that he filed a suit on May 21, 2018, challenging the threatened demolition of Mr. Biggs and some other portions of his property.

Olowookere said on June 1, 2018, the court presided over by Olaide Olayinka, the judge, granted his interlocutory injunction that the status quo to preserve the property from demolition be maintained pending the determination of the substantive suit.

He said his solicitors sent letters on November 20 and 26 to the attorney general of Lagos state and the permanent secretary in the ministry of physical planning respectively reminding the state government of the court order, which were ignored to execute the demolition.

“On 21st May 2018, I filed an action against the Lagos State Government to challenge the threatened demolition of Mr. Biggs and some other portions of my property in ID/1933LM/2018. The High Court of Lagos State (Olaide Olayinka J) upon the motion for the interlocutory injunction I filed granted an order for maintenance of status quo to preserve the property from demolition pending the determination of my suit. The order was made on 1st June, 2018 and has not been set aside till today,” the statement reads.

“The demolition of some property at Maryland, Lagos on Monday 7th December 2020 by the Lagos State Government, which included the Mobil Petrol Station, Mr. Biggs eatery and a gatehouse and wall fence has generated some debate. Being the owner of some portion of the property demolished, it is necessary for me to issue this statement.

“I owned a parcel of land measuring 2083.137 sq meters situated at 1A, Emmanuel Street, Maryland Lagos. I leased a portion of it to Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc. (now called 11 Plc) for a period of 25 years commencing from 1st March, 1997 to expire on 28th February, 2022. This is the portion of land occupied by Mr. Biggs.

“Whilst the order was still subsisting and the suit not yet determined, the Lagos State Government, on 7th December, 2020 carried out the demolition, ignoring the letters written to the Honourable Attorney-General of Lagos State and the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning dated 20th November and 26th November 2020 respectively by my solicitors.

“In view of the fact that the case is still sub judice, I will refrain from delving into the facts of the case but it is important to let the public know that the Lagos State Government violated a clear restraining order when it demolished my property.

“Our lawyers are pursuing the legal remedies available to us and as a responsible citizen, I remain committed to ensuring that justice is done through the due process of law.”

Meanwhile, 11 Plc, formerly Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc, had said the demolition of its Maryland service station followed due process.