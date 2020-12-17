The Lagos State House of Assembly is set to pass a new bill titled the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Act which is aimed at regulating real estate operations in the state.

The bill which went through public hearing today, according to the Chairman of the Committee on Housing, Honourable Bisi Yusuff, will check excesses in the real estate sector and also reduce quackery in the system.

The Deputy Speaker, Hon. Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni, who represented the Speaker of the House, Honourable Mudashiru Obasa, noted that it has always been the tradition of the House to pass bills through public scrutiny before being passed.

Scrutinizing the bill, the majority leader, Sanai Agunbiade, according to the Nigerian Tribune, said that it was divided into 37 sections and that the regulatory authority would be headed by a chairman, who shall be a person of repute and a professional in his area of practice with not less than 15 years of cognate experience.

The public hearing had in attendance prominent big wigs in the real estate sector.

In his contribution, Godwin Alenkhe, the National President of Estate Rents and Commission Agents Association of Nigeria, noted that estate surveyors and valuers were omitted in the composition of the board and that the bill was an amendment to the 2007 law on real estate.

A representative of the Association of Estate Agents in Nigeria, Raymond Bolaji said that the bill did not provide for parallel regulation of the people in informal and formal sectors of real estate.

“Section 27 of the bill talks about eligible applicants, who did not register. Most of the people on the streets are not registered and what they do is not criminalised or penalised in the bill.

“With Section 16, we are encouraging what we are running away from as an individual does not need to register with the CAC according to the bill,” he said.

Meanwhile, a lawyer present at the public hearing told the house to discontinue the hearing as a case was already in court to determine who has the sole right to control real estate in the state.

“There is a court order on this matter. The House of Assembly should not waste time with the public hearing. We are in court and we must respect the law. We are lawmakers, so we should not break the law,” he said.

There were a host of other contributors, however, Hon. Eshinlokun-Sanni concluded by saying that even if legal processes were ongoing, the House has the power to legislate on any issue based on a judgment of the Supreme Court.

