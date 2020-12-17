By Okwy Iroegbu-Chikezie

Spurred by the need to adequately sensitize citizens and stakeholders on the need, benefits and seamless process of obtaining legal planning permit, the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) carried out a two-day Road Show and Public Sensitization campaign in Alimosho, Ikorodu and Agege local government areas of the State.

The Road Show and Public Sensitization campaign was aimed at eliciting positive actions from citizens and stakeholders towards the implementation of the Lagos State physical planning permit laws.

Speaking on the rationale for the campaign, the General Manager LASPPPA Funmi Osifuye explained that the Road Show and Public Sensitization campaign is geared towards making voluntary compliance to Lagos State physical planning permit laws a norm.

He said: “The Road Shows as part of the overall publicity and advocacy campaign of LASPPPA is aimed at making voluntary compliance a norm among the building publics and stakeholders whilst also further registering the importance of having communities that are orderly and strategically planned to ensure safety of lives and property.”

While assuring that the campaign will be extended to other local government areas of the State, the General Manager disclosed that LASPPPA monitoring and enforcement team has been reenergized to strictly carry out monitoring and enforcement of Lagos State physical planning laws without fear or favour.

“It is our belief that the implementation of this campaign will help ensure the targeted messages on LASPPPA activities, mandates and renewed enforcement drive permeates the public domain more effectively. We are committed to the drive to ensure that citizens become aware that they can effortlessly process and obtain valid planning permit, without recourse to third party or quacks,” Osifuye said.

He noted that through the campaign; citizens, property owners, builders and developers would be educated and enlightened on requirements to obtain valid planning permit and voluntarily comply with the seamless process of obtaining planning permit,

The General Manager added that the campaign was also intended to expand the feedback mechanism and grievance redress channel that can be explored by members of the public in registering their dissatisfaction with process of obtaining a planning permit or a breach of physical planning laws.

“The expanded feedback mechanism and grievance redress channel will assist us in effectively monitoring operations at our district town planning offices,” Osifuye stated.

He noted that improved compliance with Physical Planning regulations will help reduce and possibly halt the spate of collapsed building and distressed structures in Lagos with attendants’ protection of lives and properties.

The campaign featured distribution of LASPPPA fliers, Frequently Asked Questions on Planning Permit Booklets and the airing of LASPPPA enlightenment jingles in the areas visited.