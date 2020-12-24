Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who has tested negative to covid-19 and come out of the mandatory 14 days isolation, has urged Lagosians to respect the 12am to 4am curfew imposed by the Federal Government as Crossover Services hold in various churches on December 31, 2020.

He also urged religious leaders to ensure their followers observe the protocols put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus as the country battles the second wave of the pandemic.

The governor said, “There are not meant to be any gathering. The curfew set by the NCDC (Nigeria Centre for Disease Control) and the PTF (Presidential Task Force on COVID-19) is still active. There is a national curfew from 12 midnight to 4am and that has to be respected. No night vigils or crossover services in any form.

“The instructions are there and all of the restrictions are in place as set by the PTF and the Lagos State Safety Commission. So, there are no vigils anywhere. This is just one Christmas, we will have many Christmas. So, you can have your prayers at home.”

The Ondo State Government on Wednesday said it had cancelled cross-over services in churches across the state ahead of the new year.

“On the issue of religious services, note that there is a national curfew in place, and the state is bound by the principles of that curfew. Therefore, churches and mosques are not permitted in line with that curfew to hold any service beyond 10:00 pm.

“Vigils are still strictly forbidden on any day until further notice. Churches and other religious services must operate at 50% capacity and adhere to all measures that we have put in place for prevention. The same goes for event centres, they must comply with these principles. Our people must celebrate responsibly and celebrate safely.

Similarly, the Ogun State Government said it restricted attendance at crosover services amid the second wave of the virus. The governor said the directives were issued after a meeting between the state government and religious leaders from the league of Imams and the Christian Association of Nigeria as well as community leaders as part of the measures and guidelines for public health.