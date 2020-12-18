Our Reporter

LAGOS State Lotteries Board (LSLB) has called for full support and commitment of lottery operators in the state towards achieving the Board set plans to make Lagos gaming sector the best in Africa.

Speaking at the 2020 Lagos Gaming Operators’ Dinner and Awards Ceremony, held at Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island on Wednesday, the Chief Executive Officer, Lagos State Lotteries Board, Mr. Bashir Abiola Are, advised the operators to always focus on positivity.

Are disclosed that the Board met the set target and recorded over 100 per cent increase in the set target by the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget despite the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that enviable accomplishment amid the numerous wrongs that characterised year 2020, is a testament to the grace of God and the tenacity of a relentless team of hardworking individuals at the State lotteries board.

He said: “As we are approaching another year of uncertainty, it is imperative for us to always focus on positivity. We must be open-minded to challenges and always try to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

As LSLB aims to raise the bar higher, we will need the full support of operators, while working together to help you build and sustain your businesses.”

Abiola Are while commending the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the sterling leadership qualities of the governor has reflected in the steadfast progress currently being experienced in the state despite the unfortunate turn of events in 2020.

He also hailed the state Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, for his unwavering devotion to the successful implementation of the campaign promises made to the good people of Lagos State, adding that Dr. Hamzat has been a reliable partner-in-growth to Governor Sanwo-Olu in actualising the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of the present administration in Lagos State.

The LSLB boss who commended the Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Rabiu Olowo, for his advisory role and open-door policy, also appreciated the licensed operators for their commitment in ensuring that the board exceeded its targeted revenue.

Speaking on the activities of LSLB in 2020, Are disclosed that with the astounding support of Governor Sanwo-Olu and the dutiful Lagos State House of Assembly, the agency achieved a monumental feat of getting its bills aimed at harmonising the Lagos State Gaming and Lotteries Authority laws, passed.

He also praised the cooperation of the Law Reforms Commission which contributed in no small measure amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: “Year 2020 will be remembered in the minds and hearts of people for generations to come. Like a thief in the night, it stole the smiles and joy of millions around the world with the various catastrophic events. From the life changing COVID-19 pandemic, to the destruction of lives and properties by multiple explosions, and even the desolation of infrastructure during the #EndSARS protest. I empathise with anyone who might have lost a family member, business partner, or friend. My heart also goes out to those currently recuperating from financial, medical, and educational mishap.

“Due to movement restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, we implemented a work from home policy that made it possible for continuation of promoting, regulating, and protecting the gaming industry in Lagos state. We were able to exceed our given target by more than 100 per cent. This enviable accomplishment amid the numerous wrongs that 2020 ushered is a testament to the grace of God and the tenacity of a relentless team of hardworking individuals.”

In her address, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Sanwo-Olu on State Lotteries, Ms. Olufunmilola Olotu, urged all stakeholders to give Lagos State Lotteries Board all their support and commitment towards achieving the set plans to make the Lagos gaming sector the best in Africa and to promote entertainment and toursism as encapsulated under the THEMES agenda of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration.

Olotu said LSLB has collaborated with lottery operators in the State and held series of meetings to come up with detailed framework for actualisation of Eko Games, adding that the Board will champion Eko Games and oversee the total operations of the games to ensure a controlled and regulated lottery sector in the State.

She said Lagos State Lotteries Board as at November 30, 2020 has a total of 85 licences across various gaming categories, which are Public Online Lottery (8), Online Sports Betting (28), Casino (18), Gaming Machine (7), Pool Betting (14), Other Games (9) and Scratch Cards (1).