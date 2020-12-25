The quiet community of Odo-Ayandelu in Agbowa-Ikosi Local Council Development Area, Epe, has benefited from this year’s Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers, organised by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Lagos secretariat.







The State Coordinator, Mr Eddy Megwa, who led principal officers of the corps and medical personnel to carry out the outreach, was received at the palace of Oba Aderibigbe Asumo of Odo Ayandelu Kingdom.







Megwa commended the monarch, residents and Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for the approval and construction of the NYSC permanent orientation camp in the community and for accepting to partner with the corps in the state.







The NYSC boss promised that more medical outreaches would be carried out periodically to improve healthcare at the grassroots, adding that the number of corps members posted to the community would be increased to hasten development in the area.







Responding, Oba Aderibigbe thanked the state government and NYSC for choosing his community to site the permanent orientation camp, adding that the decision would bring rapid development to the community.







Aderibigbe informed the state coordinator that a three-bedroom flat had been built for corps members that would be posted to the community for their national service.

