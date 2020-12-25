The Local Organising Committee (LOC) of Lagos Open Tennis Championship has provided kits for U-16 players competing in its juniors cadre as well as exceling within and outside the West Africa regions

At the 2020 award ceremony held in Lagos recently, the selected and exceptional young players were praised for their consistent and commitment to the sports.

The players were selected players from Lagos, Ekiti, Oyo and Kogi states include Faith Ahmed, Destiny Okinnaiye, Success Ogunjobi, Olamilekan Moses, Mubarak Ganiyu, the Ogunsakin brothers – Oluwaseyi and Okuwaseun.

The Tournament Director, Wale Oladunjoye, described the award as one of the several ways for the LOC to help Nigerian junior players who have distinguished themselves and show great passion for the game of tennis.

Former Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development in Lagos State, Wahid Enitan Oshodi, who was at the award ceremony, said that young talents need every support to excel in sports.

“I am happy with the performance of these players at the Lagos Open Juniors. I must confess, this has inspired me and I think we should all come together to pull resources together to help the career of these children and to help Nigeria secure a great nation in tennis,” said Oshodi.

The players applauded the support from the LOC, adding that it was a timely support.