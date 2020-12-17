The Lagos States Government has directed public and private schools in the state to vacate on Friday.

Director-general Lagos State Office of Education Quality Assurance, Ministry of Education, Abiola Seriki-Ayeni announced the directive in a statement.

“The 2020/2021 First (1st) term academic session for public and private schools comes to an end on Friday 18th December, 2020,” Seriki-Ayeni said.

“Therefore, all public and private schools below tertiary level in the state are to close for the Christmas and New Year holiday on that day.

“Schools are to resume back on Monday 4th January, 2021 in compliance with the Lagos State harmonized academic calendar.”

She noted that students in boarding schools are to resume on Sunday, January 3, 2021 while academic activities commences immediately.

Seriki-Ayeni stated that all schools must ensure that they submit their safety plans on the Office of Education Quality Assurance website: www.oeqalagos.com.

The plans, according to her, include operational, academic, health and safety, data and communication plan. She said the plans are to be uploaded on the website to complete the online registration process.

She advised parents to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols at home while all school proprietors and school administrators are enjoined to also ensure compliance to COVID-19 safety protocols when schools resume for 2nd term on Monday, January, 4 2021.

