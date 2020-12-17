With the Christmas and New Year celebrations fast approaching, the Lagos States Government has directed public and private schools in the state to vacate on Friday, December 18, 2020.

This directive was contained in a statement by the Director-general Lagos State Office of Education Quality Assurance, Ministry of Education, Abiola Seriki-Ayeni.

Some private schools had closed for the term since Tuesday, December 15, prior to the directive.

“The 2020/2021 First (1st) term academic session for public and private schools comes to an end on Friday 18th December 2020,” Seriki-Ayeni said in the statement.

“Therefore, all public and private schools below the tertiary level in the state are to close for the Christmas and New Year holiday on that day.

“Schools are to resume back on Monday 4th January 2021 in compliance with the Lagos State harmonized academic calendar,” the statement added.

Seriki-Ayeni stated that all schools must ensure that they submit their safety plans on the Office of Education Quality Assurance website: www.oeqalagos.com.

Boarding schools, according to the Education Director, are to resume on Sunday, January 3, 2021, with academic activities commencing immediately.

She noted that ahead of the resumption, plans such as operational, academic, health and safety, data and communication plans were in place and would be uploaded on the website to complete the online registration process.

Seriki-Ayeni urged parents to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols at home while all proprietors and school administrators are enjoined to also ensure compliance to COVID-19 safety protocols when they resume for 2nd term on Monday, January 4 2021.

