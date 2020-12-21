Oyo state Governor, Makinde. Photo; TWITTER/SEYIMAKINDE



Lagos State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed satisfaction with the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

In a statement yesterday, the party’s spokesman, Mr. Taofik Gani, said the party declare full support for Makinde’s leadership style in the South West.

The decision is coming the heels of the suspension of Lagos PDP chairman, Mr. Adedeji Doherty, by some members of the party allegedly led by Gani last week on charges of anti-party activities.

But Doherty told The Guardian that his suspension was a joke taken too far by some desperate members of the party’s executive committee, who either lacked the understanding of how a constitutionally elected party chairman could be removed from office or just doing the bidding of an individual.

The supremacy battle between Makinde (who is enjoying the support of Gani and others) and former governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose (who is backed by the Doherty faction) is tearing the chapter apart.

Meanwhile, Gani stated: “The party opines that having a personality like Makinde as governorship flag-bearer is our wish in Lagos, but for obvious reasons of voter registration, we would have invited Makinde to Lagos and give him our mandate unanimously to contest, win and govern the state for us.

“The many outstanding qualities of Makinde, which endear him to us, are his deference and respect for political leaders, elders and royal institutions.

You can see his total respect for former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; former Deputy National Chairman, Chief Bode George; former Governor of Oyo Oyo State, Alhaji Rasheed Ladoja; and the traditional rulers.”

The party added that its position came on the heels of attempts by some persons desperately playing sponsored, divisive roles in the zone and directly attempting to distract Makinde from his worthy leadership.

It described Makinde as very competent to lead the PDP renaissance in the South West zone. “His grassroots, local and international political socialisation stand him far better than his detractors.”

Doherty added that while he was not opposed to Makinde, “it is also important to note that Fayose has contributed immensely to the growth of PDP in the region, and for whatever reasons, necessary constitutional procedure in the party must be flowed.”

