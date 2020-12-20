Two suspected members of the Awawa cult group have been arrested by men of the Lagos State Police Command, a statement signed by the spokesperson of the state command, Muyiwa Adejobi and made available to the Nigerian Tribune has revealed.

The statement added that the arrest came barely two hours after officers foiled an attempted in-traffic robbery operation on the Otedola Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Adejobi said:

“The operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on Friday, 18 December 2020, arrested two suspected Awawa cult members in Oko-koto, Agege, hours after foiling a traffic robbery around Otedola Bridge on Lagos – Ibadan Expressway.

“The suspects, Rasak Babatunde, m, 22-year-old mechanic and Idowu Wasiu, m, 16-year-old tailor, were arrested at their hideout.”

“In compliance with the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, the raid on suspected hideouts and black spots across the state, particularly in Agege and its environs, was part of the proactive strategies to minimize crime in Lagos State.

“Some of the areas raided included Isokoko, Oke-Koto, Abattoir, Dopemu, Elere, Oniwaya and Pen Cinema, all in Agege,” he added.

The statement added that in a bid to rid the state of criminals and hoodlums, the Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered for an immediate investigation of the Awawa cult members and other suspects.

CP Odumosu moved to urge members of the public to be sensitive to their environment and be alive to their civic responsibility towards maintaining law and order in the state.

