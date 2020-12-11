Officers of the Lagos State Police Command have retrieved the mace that was stolen from the Ogun State House of Assembly.

The mace was recovered around the Abule Ado area of Lagos, a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Police Command, Muyiwa Adejobi revealed.

The Street Journal on Thursday reported that the Ogun State House of Assembly was burgled and the mace which is the symbol of authority was carted away, and valuable properties destroyed.

“The police operatives attached to Trade Fair Station of the Lagos State Police Command today, Friday, December 11, 2020, recovered the missing mace of the Ogun State House of Assembly at Abule Ado Area of the state at about 8.30 am.

“The police operatives, who were responsive, worked on intelligence from the members of the community that someone in a moving vehicle, suspected to be Toyota Siena Space Wagon, threw out an object into the nearby bush and recovered the object which was later identified to be the Ogun State House of Assembly Mace.

“The mace had been allegedly stolen from the House of Assembly complex, Ogun State recently. It has been handed over to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, who later instructed the DCP State CID, Lagos State, Yetunde Longe, to protect the mace and liaise with the Ogun State Police Command on the return of the recovered mace to Ogun State.” The statement further said Odumosu promised to assist the Ogun State Police Command in the investigation into the incident that led to the recovery of the symbol of authority.

