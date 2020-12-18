Being the polo buff that he was during his lifetime, the management of Ikoyi Polo club of which he was an active member till his last breath, thought it the right thing to do, to give the late Adedapo Ojora, a befitting farewell with a parade featuring a line up of members of the club, most of who are silverspoon kids like him.
And this the club succeeded to do on Thursday December 17th as friends, colleagues and well wishers honoured Dapo one last time with a service of songs on the grounds of one of the places he is most happiest at, the main field of the Lagos Polo Club.
Dapo who had a reputation for being a very strong polo player was known to have won several trophies via his Lagos Agad team, of the Lagos Polo Club, until age forced him to remain on the sidelines as a permanent feature of the commentary box. And to say that he was a delight to listen to from the commentary box during polo tournaments, would be an understatement. He was also a Pony Welfare Officer of the club at some point.
And today, Friday, December 18th, his funeral service would hold at The Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos at 11 am.
