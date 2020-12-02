By Omobola Tolu-Kusimo

The Lagos State Government has promised to clear all pension arrears by the end of 2022.

The Commissioner for Establishment, Training and Pension, Mrs. Ajibola Ponnle, made the pledge while delivering a keynote address at the virtual Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC) pre-retirement seminar, in Lagos. The seminar was organised for civil servants retiring between January and June 2021 in the state.

Mrs Ponnle said they are working tirelessly to ensure that they fund all the accounts that need to be funded, so that as soon as retirees reach the retirement age and retire, they receive their pension.

She further disclosed that the state government is working assiduously to ensure that retirees also enjoy additional welfare benefits.

She said these would include free transportation for pensioners on the state transportation network, implementation of which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She noted that Governor Babajide Sanwoolu appreciates the roles of public servants in governance.

She said: “The governor has demonstrated this by the various initiatives and policies approved in the last one year towards enhancing the welfare of pensioners. Even though the present economic condition is not friendly, the governor ensures payment and even increment of pension.

“We appreciate the valuable experience and insights of our retirees and pray that they retire healthy and happily,” she said.

LASPEC Director-General, Mr. Babalola Obilana said the essence of the programme was to educate the prospective retirees on the necessary documentation required to access their accrued rights and pension.

Obilana noted that having worked in active service for the state government, it was imperative that transmission into retirement should be without stress.

According to him, the seminar also provides valuable information on how retirees should plan their finances and lives after retirement.

The Assistant Chief Administration Officer, LASPEC, Mr Afees Oyebo, in his lecture titled: “Retirement Benefit Documentation under the Contributory Pension Scheme” urged the retirees to update their documents.

Oyebo said this would ensure that the benefits and accrued rights due to the retirees during their service years were accurately computed and credited into their Retirement Savings Account (RSA).