Our Reporter

LAGOS State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his wife, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday had a special moment with people living with disabilities (PWDs).

It was at an interactive session jointly organised by the Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Ministry of Information and Strategy and Office of Disabilities. The event, held at the State House in Marina, offered the PWDs a golden opportunity to intimate the governor with various challenges facing their clusters.

Rendition of songs of praise by the choir of Pacelli School for the Blind and Partially Sighted Children relaxed atmosphere for a productive discussion, which the clusters of PWDs had with the governor.

Representatives of each cluster spoke their minds on challenges limiting their members to cope with day-to-day activities, top among which are employment and inclusive education. The PWDs offered suggestions on how the government could make life better for them.

An Assistant Director of Programmes at the Lagos State-owned Traffic Radio, Victor Oteri, who represented cluster of visually impaired persons, hailed Sanwo-Olu for creating time for the PWDs amid challenges facing the state, noting that the governor had devoted time and resources to the weakest people in the society.

Oteri called for an increment in the employment ratio dedicated to PWDs in public and corporate organisations in the state from two to five per cent, while urging the government to equip Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs (LASODA) to fully enforce the Special People Law of 2011, which mandated all public and private business establishments in Lagos to absorb physically- challenged persons.

This, Oteri said, would help to reduce poverty burden on people living with disabilities and create economic opportunities that’ll help them cater for their immediate needs and families.

Israel Akiode, who represented dwarf cluster and also represented the PWDs in Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), made a case for an appointment of a Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on PWDs, which would serve as a link between the clusters and the governor.

Akiode also clamoured for increase in employment slots reserved for the physically- challenged in public service to five per cent.

The Chairman of Association for the Blind, Mr. Babatunde Mohammed, praised the government for creating education access for the cluster, but said the current integrated education model had segregated the visually impaired persons.

Mohammed urged the governor to allow enrolment of the blind for inclusive education to stop the segregation.

The women leader, Lagos State Association of the Deaf, Yemisi Alabi, drew the governor’s attention to the discrimination against PWDs in health care sector, noting that LASODA certificates issued by the government were not being honoured in General Hospitals.

The situation, she said, is limiting access to health care for residents living with disabilities.

Oyedele Wakil, who represented PWDs in Alimosho, said local governments had not respected the Special People Law of Lagos of 2011, urging the governor to prevail on the council chairmen in the state on the issue.

Olajumoke Otitoloju of Iyaniwura Foundation for Children Living with Disabilities drew attention to the dearth of teachers and caregivers for children living with mental disabilities.

She also clamoured for government intervention at centres for children with intellectual disabilities. This, she said, would help detect the disabilities early in children.

Responding to the issues raised, Sanwo-Olu approved some of the demands of the PWDs and promised to implement others in the course of time.

He reiterated his administration’s readiness to empower the PWDs and give them a sense of belonging in ’Greater Lagos’ project.