By Adeola Ogunlade

Commissioner for Education, Lagos State, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo has restated the commitment of the state government to recruit more teachers for special schools in Lagos State.

Adefisayo said this at the 2020 convocation of Vocational Training Centre of Federal Nigeria Society for the Blind held in Lagos.

Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr. Adejoke Sanwo-Olu represented by the wife of the Commissioner for Transport, Fatima Oladeinde.

Adefisayo, was reacting to a preliminary report by Centre for Citizen with Disabilities which revealed shortage of teachers in the inclusive schools in the state.

She disclosed that the state government will recruit new competent teachers needed for the inclusive schools.

‘’One of our BOS Transformation Plan is to improve the quality of teaching and learning taken place in the special schools in Lagos State.”

“We have a programme to improve the resources we give to the special schools and recruit more teachers. Every time, we are recruiting now, we are recruiting teachers for the inclusive schools, not people who are disable but essentially, people who are competent and qualified,” she said.

In his words, the Chairman, Federal Executive Council of the school, Olugbolahan Sobande called on government to consider incentives and perhaps sanctions to ensure compliance with Discrimination Against Persons with Disability Act (2018).