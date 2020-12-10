DCP Olatunji Disu, the Commander of the Lagos Rapid Response Squad, RRS, has been removed and redeployed to the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

Following Disu’s replacement, the Chairman of the Lagos State Task Force on Environmental and Other Special Offences, CSP Yinka Egbeyemi, was tapped as a replacement to oversee the RRS.

While Disu was directed to report at the Operations Department of the Force Headquarters in Abuja, PM News reports that the Commander of the Governor’s Monitoring Team (GMT), SP Sola Jejeloye was picked to replace Egbeyemi as the Task Force Chairman, while SP Ibrahim Bakare has been appointed as the GMT Commander.

With Disu being experienced in tracking vehicles and other stolen facilities, he helped recover stolen cars in the state and also repositioned the RRS.

Until his redeployment, he was the RRS Commander since the tenure of the former Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

Disu served as Aide De Camp to a former Lagos governor and National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in 2003 and also served at the Ogun State Police Command as the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in-charge of Ago-Iwoye.

He is also reported to have led the Nigeria Police contingent on African Union Mission in Sudan (AMIS) to quell the crisis in the war-torn Darfur in 2005, among others.

