By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State government has advised motorists and the general public to observe and adhere strictly to the diversion guidelines on Lagos-Sagamu Expressway as specified by the Federal Ministry of Works and Power.

The State Commissioner for Transportation, Engineer Gbenga Dairo gave the advice while reacting to the announced 72 hours closure and a temporary diversion of traffic on the road from outbound and inward Lagos by the Federal Ministry of Works and Power.

The closure exercises which was contained in a notification letter signed by the Lagos Federal Controller of Works, Engineer J.O Popoola and communicated to the Ogun State Commissioner for Transportation, Engineer Gbenga Dairo indicated that the temporary closure is connected to the installation of a flyover cross beam at Mountain Top University, commencing from Monday, 28th December 2020 to Wednesday, 30th December 2020 with effect from the hours of 5.00 pm and 6.00 am daily.

The notice revealed that the traffic management plan indicated that diversion of the carriageway starts from 200metres before CH 16 + 540 and terminates after CH 16 + 540 every day.

Engineer Dairo, therefore, enjoined motorists and the general public to cooperate with construction workers and follow simple traffic rules and regulations, stressing that safety and security services like the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Authority (TRACE), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigeria Police would be deployed to ensure compliance and enforcement of traffic guidelines as specified.

While urging all road users to be careful and observant of the temporary traffic arrangements especially at this yuletide period, Engineer Dairo regrets any inconvenience that the rescheduled traffic arrangements may cause.

