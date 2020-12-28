Oziegbe Okoeki

THE Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture, has revoked the licence of Queens Park Event Centre, Oniru as the Lagos State Safety Commission also sealed the facility for contravening the COVID-19 protocols.

Commissioner for Tourism Uzamat Akinbile Yussuf said the step to withdraw the licence was taken in the best interest of the state and implored other event centres and venue owners to comply with the government’s laid down directives or risk losing their chances of doing business in Lagos.

She reiterated that the fight against the virus can only be successful if people follow the laid down public health and safety protocols.

Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission Mr. Lanre Mojola said it became necessary to take such steps following an event that was held at the venue on December 26 that contravened safety protocols laid down by the state.

He also sounded a stern warning to other event centres and venue owners that flout safety protocols, insisting that it is no longer business as usual.

As such, he said they should either fall in line with the state’s protocols or risk losing their licence to operate in the state.