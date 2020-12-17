By Daniel Essiet

Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya on Thursday said 100,000 bags of 50kg of rice will be sold to Lagosians at the price of N20, 000 Sunday.

The sales, she said will take off during the December edition of the Eko City Farmers’ Fair and Appreciation Day billed to hold on Sunday, December, 20.

The Commissioner explained that the Fair would enable Lagosians to shop for all farm produce straight from the farm at farm gate prices, a result of the intervention of the State government in collaboration with the Federal and Kebbi state Governments.

Olusanya noted that the Fair which would take place at the Ndubusi Kanu Park in Alausa, Ikeja would further help to upgrade the agricultural supply chain by connecting all the agricultural value chains with their markets.

The Commissioner explained that the Farmers’ Fair would be a platform for the best of the city’s producers to meet with consumers and end users using the traditional and innovative development methods to showcase a well organised high quality market to meet the consumers’ increasing demand for farm produce.

Read Also: Boom back at border communities

“On Sunday, 20th December, 2020, the State will be hosting the Christmas edition of the Eko City Farmers’ Fair where Lagosians can shop for their fresh farm produce at affordable prices.

“The event which will hold at the Ndubusi Kanu Park, Alausa, Ikeja will also include a short ceremony to appreciate our farmers who have done everything in their power to ensure that we did not negatively feel the impacts of the corona virus on our food supplies.

“It will also be a platform for the best of the city’s producers to meet with consumers and end users using the traditional and innovative development methods to showcase a well organised high quality market to meet the consumers’ increasing demand for farm produce,” Olusanya averred.

She pointed out that the objectives of the market are to connect producers and make shopping entertaining; to make produce accessible and affordable to consumers; to preserve the nutritional value of farm produce and to promote the “farm to fork” concept of the input and output policy of the State Government.