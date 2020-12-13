By Adebisi Onanuga

Lagos State Government is set to arraign next week before the court one Fred Onwuche, a commercial driver, who allegedly assaulted Razak Kosoko, a LASTMA official.

kosoko was allegedly attacked by Onwuche while he was on duty at the Lekki area of the state.

A Statement yesterday by the Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), warned of dire consequences of the law on recalcitrant motorists and residents who habitually assault officials of the State Government.

In his words,” The State Government shall not hesitate to prosecute to the full extent of the law, recalcitrant motorists and residents who assault state officials on assigned duties.”

He warned further, ”such attacks will no longer be tolerated under any circumstances. The State Government is poised to uphold the rule of law by ensuring that the fundamental right of every resident is protected.”

It will be recalled that last month, a similar incident of assault on a LASTMA Official was recorded and the alleged perpetrator, one Ben Emmanuel was arraigned by the Ministry of Justice, before Yaba Chief Magistrate Court on a two (2) Count Charge of Grievous bodily harm under 245 and Resisting a Public Officer while engaged in discharged of his Lawful duties under Section 117 (1).